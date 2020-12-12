FOSS, Mary Ann (Byron)

April 23, 1935 – November 25, 2020



Mary Ann was born April 23, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois and on November 25, 2020 God called for her and the angels quickly swooped her up to Heaven.

She attended Santa Barbara High School where, at the age of 17, she met Gates Bradbury Foss, the love of her life. They were married on February 13, 1955. And so began a life dedicated to her husband, six children who adored her and numerous foster children. She was also an amazing mother to her daughters-in-law who were so incredibly fortunate to have her and to her grandchildren she was the epitome of what it means to be a grandmother.

Mary Ann was a beautiful soul and a strong woman of faith in Jesus Christ, who set the ultimate example of how to love. She was a mother to all who were blessed to know her.

Later in life she enjoyed an extensive career in real estate, where she made many life-long friends and was “MA” to all.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gates Bradbury Foss and their children and grandchildren Gib (Briana and Alexa), James and Stacey, Scot and Jill (Gavin and Camryn), Jeff and Harmony (Jordan, Ashlyn and Rhodes), Merideth and Mike Broadley (Emily), and Bridget (Zachary), as well as bonus children and grandchildren Fernando and Heather Gonzales (Max, Jillian and Matteo), John and Tina Blakeman, and Sharlene Mullen. She is also survived by her beloved sister Paula Driscoll and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles and Cecilia Foss, sisters-in-law Susie Farrell and Elizabeth Edmiston, along with many nieces and nephews.

Rest in peace our precious angel – there will never be adequate words to express our love for you and how grateful we are for the loving inspiration you’ve given us. We will make you proud and carry it forward.

A celebration of life will be held by The Ranch Church, 800 E. Hwy. 246, Solvang (Shoestring Winery property) on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research or Angels Foster Care. Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.