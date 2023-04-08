FOSTER, Barbara Hixon “Hunter”

Barbara “Hunter” Hixon Foster leaves five loving children, eleven adoring grandchildren, and friends around the world. She passed away, at her home in Montecito, CA on the morning of Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was 90. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend; a larger than life personality who leaves a gigantic hole in the lives of all who knew

and loved her.

Born in Pasadena, CA on December 15, 1932, to Dr. Paul and Betty Hunter, she spent her formative years gracing a variety of educational institutions from Westridge School to Pine Manor College to UC Berkeley, then found work on the East Coast as a teacher at Beaver Country Day School in Newton, MA. While on the East Coast she met the charming Hugh Kindersley Foster of Boston, MA, the love of her life. They were married in 1959, and embarked on an almost thirty year adventure together full of travel, kids, laughter, dogs, golf, cruises, station wagons, hamsters, costume parties, board games and the occasional Bloody Mary or two.

With her brilliant mind, big heart, razor wit and innate sense of style and fun, Hunter made an impact wherever she went, from Needham, MA to San Antonio, TX to Westwood, MA and finally to Santa Barbara, CA. She left each stop better than she found it, serving on boards; including the Witte Museum and St. Mary’s Hall School in San Antonio, TX and the Crane School in Montecito, CA. She was passionate about creating change and helping others, giving time and resources to any charity that asked, particularly underdogs that had a vision and needed a champion.

Even when she moved on, her friendships remained; she built and maintained lifelong bonds that span continents and generations with families such as the Wallaces, Nichols, Brewers, Earles, Fosters, Farwells, Browns, Wakes, and Lowthers. And she took particular pride in her friendships with her beloved Turpin, Geiger and Foster nieces and nephews, her extended family in Texas, Minnesota and Florida, her British “family” across the Pond, the friends and schoolmates of her children and to the end a wide cast of friends including Mattie Brewer, Carolyn and Art Merovick, Neil Wallace, Nancy Fletcher and all of her golfing “Bag Ladies”, Hank Maines, Marcus Boyle and family, and Danny Woznicki.

She was an acclaimed junior golfer and five-time club champ at the Valley Club of Montecito, an accomplished ceramic artist, an avid fly-fisher-woman for bonefish and trout, and a ferocious Yahtzee, 3/13, dominoes and backgammon player. She was a voracious reader, from Dostoevsky to Danielle Steele, a trait which she passed on to her children. She traveled extensively, usually with her favorite travel partner and sister, Polly. She explored Egypt, Greece, the Galapagos Islands and Vietnam, went on safari in Kenya, Southern Africa and Tanzania, and took part in an expedition to raise the Titanic. Her favorite place of all was fishing and stave puzzling at her generational family summer home on Plum Lake in the North Woods of Wisconsin.

Hunter will be arriving slightly late to a lively after-party with her husband, Hugh; and his brothers, Henry and Adam; her sisters, Polly Turpin and Betsy Geiger; and their husbands, George and Bill; her beloved aunt and uncle, Adelaide and Alec Hixon; her San Antonio cousin, Tim Hixon; and countless other friends and family.

She leaves a big, heartbroken family including sons, Frank Hixon Foster and wife, Tiffany, Hugh Kindersley Foster, Jr. (Hugo) and wife, Elena, and daughters, Elizabeth Gage Woodard (Gage), Adelaide Ellen Foster (Addie) and husband, Mitch Miller and Jennifer Bevan Farwell Foster Walton (Jenny) and husband, Chris.

Of all of her passions, her greatest joys of all were her grandchildren, Luc, Eliza, Caroline, Hixon, Nico, Rockwood, Brewer, Hugh, III, Catherine, Willa and Charlie. She loved each of them deeply and dearly and each of them would like to take this final opportunity to say to their Shosho one last time “We love you more”.

Hunter will be laid to rest with her husband, Hugh and has requested a private family service. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Hunter Foster to support patient assistance to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 601 West Junipero Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 or online at cfsb.org The gifts will be directed to support patients with financial need, a cause about which she cared deeply.