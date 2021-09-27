Foster care needed for puppies

Santa Barbara Humane seeks homes for four-month-old huskies recovering from Parvo

COURTESY PHOTOS

Pesto is among the puppies recovering from Parvo and awaiting urgent foster care at the Santa Maria campus of Santa Barbara humane.

Three husky puppies are awaiting a foster home at the Santa Maria campus of Santa Barbara Humane.

Their need is urgent.

“The puppies are recovering from Parvo, a potentially deadly virus, that is being treated successfully,” said Dori Villalon, the Santa Barbara Humane chief operating officer.

Ms. Villalon said foster care will help the four-month-old dogs greatly in their recovery.

The puppies — Alfredo, Aioli, Ponzu and Pesto (three females and one male in the litter) — were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local shelter partner so that they could receive proper medical treatment. A home was found for Ponzu.



At left, Alfredo is among the puppies, all of whom were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local shelter partner. To provide foster care for Aioli and the other puppies, contact Santa Barbara Humane at 805-964-4777, ext. 2, or email foster@sbhumane.org.

“Donor funds make it possible for animals to receive medical care, whether they are awaiting adoption or are owned by members of the community,” Ms. Villalon said.

The ideal scenario is a foster-to-adopt arrangement for those ready for the puppies to become part of their family, according to Santa Barbara Humane.

Interested fosters and adopters can contact the shelter at 805-964-4777, ext. 2, or email foster@sbhumane.org.

Medical care will be provided for these puppies, including their spay/neuter surgery, initial vaccines and microchipping once they have fully healed in one to two weeks.

Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses, one in Goleta and the other in Santa Maria.

Both campuses are known for their affordable veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets.

Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter and basic behavior training until their adoption.

For more information, go to sbhumane.org.

