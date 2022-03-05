Fothergill joins bank boards

COURTESY PHOTO

Karen Gjerdrum Fothergill

SANTA MARIA — Karen Gjerdrum Fothergill has been appointed to the Community Bancorp and Community Bank of Santa Maria board of directors.

“We are very pleased that Ms. Fothergill has agreed to join our boards,” said Janet Silveria, president and CEO. “She is the ideal fit for our style of banking. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and embodies our community bank philosophies.”

Ms. Fothergill was born and raised in Santa Maria and moved to the East Coast to earn her bachelor’s degree from Vassar College in New York and her law degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law in North Carolina.

After graduation, Ms. Fothergill returned home to Santa Maria to begin her legal career. She is a principal at the law firm of Andre, Morris & Buttery and practices as a member of the Business and Real Estate Transaction Group, Environmental and Land Use Group and Wine and Agribusiness Group.

Ms. Fothergill lives in Orcutt with her husband Ryan and their two daughters.

“I am honored to be joining the board of directors of such a trusted and reliable fixture in our community,” Ms. Fothergill said in a news release. “I am grateful that I was able to come home to the Central Coast to build my career and raise my family. Community Bank of Santa Maria provides much needed support and resources to local businesses and families to allow them to thrive here and help our community grow. I am excited for the challenges this new opportunity will bring.”

— Marilyn McMahon