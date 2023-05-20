Foundation awards $7.2 million in scholarships

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has recently awarded college scholarships, nearing a total of $7.2 million presented to 1,864 Santa Barbara County students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

High school seniors were notified of their awards on April 21, and all other recipients were notified on May 15.

Of the $7,190,758 awarded this year, $3,523,780 will help support students in North County communities, and $3,666,478 will help support students in South County communities.

Scholarship awards for undergraduate students average $3,331. For both graduate and undergraduate students, awards average at $3,858.

Scholarships can be used for college, graduate, and vocational studies, which includes law school and medical school.

“We are tremendously proud of our efforts to help Santa Barbara County students access postsecondary education, and thank our many generous donors who make these scholarships possible,” said Interim Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Mary Dwyer.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has cumulatively awarded more than $140 million to more than 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

The Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

