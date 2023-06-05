Foundation golf tourney raises $95,000 for rehab equipment

COURTESY PHOTO

The 1st Low Net Team winners at the Flower Valley Golf Classic are, from left, Marc Wilkerson, Sara Grummere, Alex Bein and Eric Culwell.

VANDENBERG VILLAGE — The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation raised $95,000 with its 2023 Flower Valley Golf Classic tournament in May, its 32nd year hosting.

The event was at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village and involved 144 golfers, including Erica Culwell, Sara Grummere, Marc Wilkerson and Alex Bein — the 1st Low Net Team winners.

Darren Savella won the Longest Drive award and John Gutierrez won the Straightest Drive. The Low Gross Team consisted of Rick Chavez, Howard Hall, Andrew Jones and Dale Ekstrum.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of this year’s Flower Valley Golf Classic,” said Foundation President and Co-founder Alice Milligan. “Our committee worked especially hard to make this a great event. We are grateful to our many sponsors, donors, golfers, volunteers and to the Mission Club, for helping us make this event possible — and successful. The new Rehabilitation Services equipment will be a tremendous asset for the hospital district.”

For more information, call Foundation President Alice Milligan at 805-736-4005 or Foundation Coordinator Susan Xiong at 805-737-5762.

— Liam Hibbert