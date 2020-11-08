Foundation offer scholarships

High School seniors in southern Santa Barbara County have until Nov. 15 to apply for 2021-22 art and honors scholarships offered by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Honors scholarships are limited to students who excel academically.

Art scholarships are limited to students who excel in the traditional fine arts.

Complete eligibility requirements and application instructions are available at www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation awarded 20 honors scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year, having received 140 applications.

Honors applicants are evaluated exclusively on the basis of academic achievement.

Twenty-four students out of an applicant pool of 72 received art scholarships for the current academic year.

Recipients are selected on the basis of submitted works, as evaluated by a panel of judges. Art submissions must be original works of painting, drawing, sketching, photography, design, furniture, or sculpture.

“Our art and honors scholarship programs routinely attract standout applicants, which can make for a challenging selection process. Clearly this community abounds with talented and accomplished students,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded nearly $130 million to more than 53,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

— Gerry Fall