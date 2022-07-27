Foundation plans Sadako Peace Day in Montecito

MONTECITO — The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will hold its 28th Annual Sadako Peace Day under the sycamore tree at La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center, 888 San Ysidro Lane, Montecito.

Participants will come together from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9 to remember the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as all innocent victims of war, according to the foundation. The peace day will take place at La Casa de Maria’s Sadako Peace Garden.

Sadako Peace Day commemorates the life of Sadako Sasaki, a child from Hiroshima who was 2 years old at the time of the atomic bombing during World War II. Ten years later, she died from radiation-induced leukemia as a result of that bombing.

Japanese legend holds that one’s wish will be granted upon folding 1,000 paper cranes. While in the hospital, Sadako folded more than 1,000 paper cranes, hoping it might help her get well.

Sadako died from her leukemia, but students in Japan were so moved by her story, they began folding paper cranes, too. The paper crane has become an international symbol of peace, and a statue of Sadako now stands in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

The free event will include poetry readings, live music and a time for reflection. For more information, visit www.wagingpeace.org/upcoming.

— Katherine Zehnder