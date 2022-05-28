Foundation presents scholarships to local students

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara presents awards Wednesday at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation, honored hundreds of area students in awards ceremonies this week.

The scholarships were presented Tuesday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

The annual events recognize new and returning Scholarship Foundation recipients.

Attendees at each ceremony included students, parents, educators, and community leaders.

A large crowd of students attend Wednesday’s awards presentation.

A book award drawing was part of Wednesday’s presentation.

A large audience gathers Wednesday at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Matt Rowe and Santa Barbara Foundation Board Chair Steve Hicks were the featured speakers at both ceremonies.

The Santa Barbara Foundation contributed almost $800,000 in scholarship funds this year and is one of the Scholarship Foundation’s largest partners. This year the Scholarship Foundation will award college and vocational scholarships totaling more than $7.7 million to 2,139 students throughout the county.

“These were our first awards ceremonies since 2019, so each was extra special. It is always inspiring to meet the students who benefit from our assistance, and to realize that we are in a sense partners in their education,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson. “Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients and their families.”

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded more than $140 million to some 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

— Staff report