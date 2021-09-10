Foundation receives honor

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its ninth consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator.

The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Scholarship Foundation operations, according to a news release.

The foundation has received 18 four-star ratings in 19 years.

“Attaining a four-star rating verifies that the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work,” wrote Michael Thatcher, CEO and president of Charity Navigator. “Only 4 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least nine consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

The nation’s largest independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator, assesses organizations each year on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices and openness.

The Scholarship Foundation recently received its third consecutive Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, a leading aggregator of nonprofit information. The Platinum Seal is GuideStar’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance.

“The pandemic has placed new demands on our operations model, but it has done nothing to diminish our commitment to fiscal responsibility and accountability. We are proud of our ongoing efforts in these important areas, and thank Charity Navigator for this recognition,” said Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.

— Dave Mason