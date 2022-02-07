Foundation to host art and poetry talk

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara will host a free art and poetry talk Feb. 12.

“Attention to Loss: A Conversation with Artist Pecos Pryor and Poet Molly Jane Burns” will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the Architectural Foundation’s historic Acheson House, 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

Debra Ollin Herrick, the editor of Lum Art Magazine, will moderate.

The talk is being held in connection with the Architectural Foundation Gallery’s, current exhibition, “Attention to Loss,” a solo show of artwork that Mr. Pryor created during a time of deep grief, including drawings, printmakin, and sculpture. The exhibition is on view through March 5.

The talk will consist of Mr. Pryor and Ms. Burns discussing how grieving have impacted their artistic practice. They will attempt to unpack the question, “What do we do with our hands in grief?”

The artwork in “Attention to Loss” was created after Mr. Pryor lost several family members under tragic circumstances, as well as having gone through a divorce.

“The art produced in this time has been physical, contemplative, full of mad and sad tears as well as loving ones,” Mr. Pryor said in a news release.

“I have created traffic cones built from clay, concrete, and fiberglass, and carved from wood, stone and plaster; drawings of single unmade beds; self portraits; woodcuts, etchings and mono prints derived from the imagery of sculptures and shadows; and monotonously colored full sheets of paper, dark space-no answers, but some color,” he said. “With the inability to change tragedy, art making gives me something to do with my hands.”

Similarly Ms. Burns lost her sister, brother and sister-in-law, as well as a longtime friend to cancer between 2005-07.

This occurred after losing both parents.

After the death of her father, writing poetry gave her an outlet for her grief, a place to say what was left unsaid, and honor the loss of her family’s landscape.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required.

To make a reservation, contact Molly Burns at 805-965-6307 or molly@afsb.org. Social distancing and masks are required.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com

