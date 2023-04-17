Foundation  to host Kids Draw Architecture

SANTA BARBARA — The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara and AIA Santa Barbara invite kids of all ages to participate in Kids Draw Architecture, a community event where they can sketch a local historical building.

This year’s outdoor sketch session will take place 1 to 3 p.m. April 23 at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

The sketch session is free and drawing materials will be provided, and local architects and artists will be available for guidance.

If unable to attend, black and white pencil drawings of El Presidio de Santa Bárbara can be submitted by mail until May 26.

Selected drawings will be featured on the 2024 KDA calendar and exhibited at the Architectural Foundation Gallery.

The Foundation and AIA are located at the historic Acheson House in Santa Barbara and the gallery is open on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

For more information, the entry form and mailing address, go to afsb.org.

— Caleb Beeghly