Four arrested in Stearns Wharf homicide case

Four individuals were arrested Thursday in the Santa Barbara area in connection with the Dec. 9 homicide in the Stearns Wharf area.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office executed search-and-arrest warrants at several locations throughout the city and county of Santa Barbara.

The following individuals are being booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail in connection with the murder of a shooting victim, Robert Dion Gutierrez, a 52-year-old Camarillo resident:

— Jiram Tenorio Ramon, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was arrested in the area of Olive Mill and Coast Village Road in Montecito.

— Ricardo Tomas Jauregui Moreno Jr., a 20-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was arrested in the 500 block of West Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara.

— Christopher Dave Miranda, a 21-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was arrested in the 4800 block of Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

— James Lee Rosborough, a 21-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was arrested in the 1400 block of Chino Street in Santa Barbara.

A 16-year-old male (name withheld due to age) was also arrested in the 3900 block of Via Lucero and was booked at the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria on suspicion of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

It was around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 that Santa Barbara police and the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Boulevard for a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

On Dec. 20, the shooting victim — Robert Dion Gutierrez, a 52-year-old Camarillo resident — was pronounced dead at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Mr. Gutierrez’s death was a direct result of the gunshot wound he sustained on Dec. 9. It appears Mr. Gutierrez was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Sgt. Ragsdale said Santa Barbara police detectives have been continually investigating this homicide. He said their investigation led to the identification of multiple suspects connected to a local criminal street gang.

Sgt. Ragsdale said this case remains an ongoing investigation and that no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900 (24/7) or the Detective Bureau at 805-897-2343.

