Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

By RONEKA MATHENY

BALLOTPEDIA via THE CENTER SQUARE

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8.

Gov. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Gov. Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”

Gov. Sisolak also highlighted his record on abortion, saying, “Governors like me are the last line of defense for protecting abortion access … I signed an executive order protecting anyone seeking reproductive care in Nevada from their states’ restrictive, anti-abortion laws.”

Mr. Lombardo served in the U.S. Army, Army Reserves, and the National Guard. After two decades as an officer in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, he was elected Clark County sheriff in 2014. Mr. Lombardo has been critical of Gov. Sisolak’s performance as governor, saying, “November is our chance to bring relief to our state. No more reckless spending. No more prioritizing criminals over citizens. No more fake promises. It’s time for Nevadans to stop paying the price for Sisolak’s failures … Say no to four more years of Steve Sisolak’s failed policies.”

Mr. Lombardo has also been critical of Gov. Sisolak’s record on crime, saying, “Signing bills that create an environment of chaos. Preventing police from doing their jobs. Allowing criminals to walk the streets. Sisolak’s soft-on-crime policies are making our communities less safe!” In response, Gov. Sisolak released a campaign ad saying that homicide rates increased while Mr. Lombardo was sheriff.

Nevada has had a Democratic trifecta since 2019. Nevada does not have a state government triplex.

A state government trifecta refers to a situation where one party controls a state’s governorship and majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. A state government triplex refers to a situation where the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state are all members of the same political party.

As of August 26, there are 23 Republican trifectas, 14 Democratic trifectas, and 13 divided governments where neither party holds trifecta control.

This is one of 36 gubernatorial elections taking place in 2022. The governor serves as a state’s top executive official and is the only executive office that is elected in all 50 states. There are currently 28 Republican governors and 22 Democratic governors.