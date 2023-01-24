Four charged in wharf murder case

No pleas entered during arraignment

The four alleged gang associates arrested Thursday in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of an innocent bystander on Stearns Wharf have been charged with murder, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Monday.

The defendants — Jiram Jhunue Tenorio Ramon, Ricardo Tomas Jauregui-Moreno Jr., Christopher Dave Miranda and James Lee Rosborough, all Santa Barbara residents — were charged in a four-count felony complaint in connection with the murder of Robert Dion Gutierrez that occurred as a result of the Dec. 9 shooting on Stearns Wharf, D.A. Savrnoch said.

Mr. Tenorio Ramon, 22, is charged with murder with the special circumstance of committing the murder to benefit a criminal street gang (Westside-Santa Barbara) and with the special allegation of personal use of a firearm causing death. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang conspiracy.

Defendants Jauregui-Moreno, 20, and Miranda, 21, are charged with murder, with special allegations of committing the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang and principal use of a handgun, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang conspiracy. Defendant Jauregui-Moreno is also charged with having been previously convicted of a violent felony or “strike” offense.

Mr. Rosborough, 21, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal street gang conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact, with the special allegation of committing the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Prosecutors allege the four defendants verbally challenged a group of pedestrians while driving on Stearns Wharf; stopped their vehicle for the purpose of deploying two of their party to attack the group of pedestrians with a firearm; discharged a firearm at the group of pedestrians and murdered Mr. Gutierrez, an innocent bystander; fled the location of the murder, two on foot and two by vehicle; and then traveled back to the location of the murder in vehicles to extract those who fled on foot to avoid apprehension.

All four defendants appeared with their attorneys Monday morning for arraignment in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

None of the defendants entered pleas at the Santa Barbara courthouse, and all are being held without bail, prosecutors said.

Defendant Jauregui-Moreno will appear in court Feb. 1 for appointment of counsel. He appeared with a public defender on Monday and informed the court he wished to retain private counsel, Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McCallister said.

The three other defendants already have private counsel.

Mr. Rosborough will appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Mr. Miranda will appear in court Feb. 1 for a bail hearing.

Mr. Tenorio Ramon, the only defendant charged with the special circumstance of committing the offense for the benefit of a criminal street gang, and Mr. Jauregui-Moreno have not asked for bail hearings.

Mr. Tenorio Ramon and Mr. Miranda continued their arraignments to Feb. 17.

No action was taken Monday pertaining to Mr. Jauregui-Moreno’s arraignment.

Santa Barbara police officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded Dec. 9 around 8:40 p.m. to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Boulevard for a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

On Dec. 20, the shooting victim, Mr. Gutierrez, a 52-year-old Camarillo resident, was pronounced dead at Cottage Hospital.

“Mr. Gutierrez’s death was a direct result of the gunshot wound he sustained on Dec. 9, deeming this case a homicide investigation,” police said. “It appears Mr. Gutierrez was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.”

Detectives from the Santa Barbara Police Department continually investigated this homicide, and “their extensive and diligent investigation led to the identification of multiple suspects connected to a local criminal street gang,” police said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office executed search-and-arrest warrants on Thursday at several locations throughout the city and county, and the four defendants were arrested.

A 16-year-old male (name withheld due to age) was also arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria for allegedly being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

