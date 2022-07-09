Four COVID-19 deaths this week

Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported this week by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

According to the department, there continues to be a high level of virus transmission in the community. BA.4 and BA.5 are now the dominant strains in California.

Over the last seven days, the test positivity has increased by 0.6%, and the weekly average of reported PCR confirmed cases has increased by 10%. This is an underreporting of cases in Santa Barbara County, given increased rapid antigen home testing that is often not reported to the Public Health Department.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been increasing, and ICU admissions have begun to rise, according to the weekly report from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The department recently switched to weekly reports from daily reports.

— Katherine Zehnder