Four Earth Day exhibits to open today in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Mission is addressing climate change at exhibits throughout its museum. Visitors will explore climate change and other environmental crises in the early California/mission period and the present, and contemplate the future impacts.

Today is Earth Day, and that means the opening of four exhibits at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden; MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation; Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara and Old Mission Santa Barbara Museum.

The exhibits are part of a countywide collaboration entitled “Impact: Climate Change & the Urgency of Now.”

Several “Impact” exhibits are already open, and more openings and activities are planned for coming months by the new, 14-member Environmental Alliance of Santa Barbara County Museums.

“The exhibits and activities are as varied as the organizations presenting them, yet we are united in our vision to inspire public action,” said Steve Windhager, executive director of Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “It’s time to get creative about addressing climate change, literally. Our organizations are experienced at presenting complex concepts and ideas in innovative ways, and we each bring a different perspective to engage with our visitors.”

Exhibits have opened at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center and Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang.

Partners with May openings include the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art in Solvang, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Historical Museum and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Special events are planned by UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum, and Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and Santa Barbara Zoo.

For more information, visit www.sbmuseumsalliance.org.

