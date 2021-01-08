Four new COVID-19 deaths reported, 512 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths associated with the virus to 185.

The first decedent was over 70, had underlying medical conditions and resided in the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated area of Mission Canyon. The death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

The second decedent was over 70, did not have underlying conditions and resided in the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated area of Mission Canyon. The death was not associated with an outbreak.

The third decedent was over 70, had underlying health conditions and resided in the city of Santa Maria. The death was not associated with an outbreak.

The fourth individual was between 50 to 69, had underlying conditions and resided in the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated area of Mission Canyon. The death was not associated with an outbreak, officials said.

The city of Santa Maria reported a total of 162 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 7,273. Of those, 6,623 have recovered and 133 cases remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 74 new cases and now has reported 3,243 total cases. Of those, 420 remain active while 2,797 have recovered.

The city of Lompoc reported 63 new cases on Thursday and has reported a total of 2,054. Of those, 158 are considered still infectious.

Forty new cases were reported in the city of Goleta, which has now reported a total of 937 cases. Of those, 792 cases have recovered and 136 remain active.

The community of Orcutt reported 37 new cases on Thursday and now has 1,063 total cases. Some 133 remain active.

An additional 37 cases were reported in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe. The area has now reported 834 total cases, 77 of which remain active.

Twenty-two new cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, which as of Thursday has reported 503 total cases, including 53 that remain active.

Twenty new cases were reported in the South County unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria. The area has now reported 631 total cases, and 116 remain active.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported 14 new cases on Thursday and has now reported 635 total cases. Of those, 82 remain active.

Isla Vista added seven new cases on Thursday, and now has a total of 699 cases. Of those, 28 are still active. No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The geographic area of 36 cases was pending on Thursday.

A total of 178 people are receiving treatment in local hospitals, including 59 who are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The ICU availability for both the county and Southern California region remains at 0%.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that 23 additional inmates and six additional Sheriff’s personnel have been found to be COVID-19 positive. This brings the total number of inmates testing positive at the County Jail during the pandemic to 126 and the total number of Sheriff’s Office employees who have tested positive to 88.

Four of the inmates tested positive during intake screening. The other 19 are part of an outbreak at one of the housing units within the Main Jail, said Lt. Erik Raney, sheriff’s spokesman.

All inmates in the housing areas were screened and offered testing. All inmates who have tested positive are being housed in either negative pressure areas or separately from the general jail population, Lt. Raney said.

One of the inmates that tested positive on intake was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for “unrelated medical reasons,” he said.

Of the 126 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, 72 have recovered, authorities said.

