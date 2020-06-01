Four new COVID cases reported in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Four additional COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The county Public Health Department did not provide an update on its website Sunday, though the department is required to provide figures to the state. No demographics or additional information on the cases was reported, according to the data.

The county now has 1,660 confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to the state data, 18 patients were being treated at the hospital, along with eight other suspected cases in the hospital.

Of those, seven confirmed cases were in the Intensive Care Unit, as well as three of the suspected patients.

A total of 13 deaths have been reported in the county including three inmates at the Lompoc Federal Prison Complex.