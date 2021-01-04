Four shot in SB’s eastside

One fatal wound reported

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Santa Barbara police, city firefighters and medics respond to an incident involving shootings Sunday evening in the 1200 block of Liberty Street.

Four victims were shot in the 1200 block of Liberty Street in Santa Barbara at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Santa Barbara police.

One victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound, and another was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police reported. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect(s) fled the scene. The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the incident as street gang-related, spokesman Anthony Wagner told the News-Press.

Santa Barbara city fire and police departments as well as American Medical Response arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SBPD detective division at 805-897-2335 or the anonymous tip line at 805-569-2677.

