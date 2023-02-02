Four Vaquero women’s basketball players named to Academic All-State Team

Four members of the Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team have been named to the Academic All-State Team.

Isabella “Bells” Jensen-Williams, Isabella Favazzo, Janet Arias and Brianna Jacobs were all honored. All four are starters on the 2022-23 Vaquero team, which is out to a wonderful 5-2 start to Western State Conference play, currently tied with Ventura for second place.

All four exceptional student-athletes will also be honored at the Banquet of Champions in March at the CCCAA State Championships.

– Michael Jorgenson