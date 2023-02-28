‘Four Winters” to cover resistance during World War II

SANTA BARBARA — The “Four Winters” will screen at 7 p.m. March 7 at Paseo Nuevo Cinemas on lower State Street. A Q & A will follow.

The documentary is about the resistance during World War II by young men and women, ages 17-21. It happened in the area of Ukraine now in war once again.

More than 25,000 Jewish partisans fought back against the Nazis and their collaborators from deep within the forests of World War II’s Eastern Europe, Ukraine and Belarus. Against extraordinary odds, they escaped Nazi slaughter, transforming from young innocents to courageous resistance fighters, according to a news release about the documentary.

These last surviving partisans tell their stories of resistance in “Four Winters,” revealing a narrative of heroism and resilience.

For more information, go to fourwintersfilm.com.

— Dave Mason