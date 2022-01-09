Four years later: Remembering the Montecito debris flow

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Emergency personnel work to free then-14-year-old Lauren Cantin from a collapsed house after rain-induced mudflows ravaged parts of Montecito on January 9, 2016. The teen was trapped for several hours but was ultimately brought out of the wreckage alive.



Today marks the fourth anniversary of the Montecito debris flow that cost 23 lives and caused great destruction on Jan. 9, 2018. A commemorative ceremony, “Raising Our Light,” will take place tonight at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will be virtual and will be available for viewing on multiple platforms.

Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor will give an invocation and firefighters will light 23 candles, in honor of the 23 lives lost in the debris flow, which will be followed by a moment of silence. Bells will also ring out 23 times from local churches and schools. As a beacon of community support and solidarity, a searchlight will be illuminated at Montecito Union School.

Raising Our Light 2022 can be viewed via livestream on Zoom via Westmont College (https://westmont.zoom.us/j/96145574354), on the Westmont College YouTube Channel (youtube.com/westmonttv), or on KEYT NewsChannel (www.keyt.com).

Montecito firefighters walk on a destroyed Ashley Road in Montecito on January 10, 2018.

Raising Our Light is a collaborative effort by the Montecito Community Partnership Team, including the Montecito Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, Montecito Association, Montecito Journal, Montecito Union School District, Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness, Cold Spring School District, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and Westmont College.

Those who experience feelings of fear, anxiety or sadness associated with the anniversary are encouraged to seek support from family, friends and the Community Wellness Team, which was created following the Thomas Fire and 1/9 debris flow. The Community Wellness Team remains active and available to provide emotional and mental wellness support for the community. The team can be reached by calling 805-364-2750.

Raising Our Light 2022 event sponsors include the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, Westmont College, the Montecito Association and the Montecito Journal.

For more information, visit https://sbbucketbrigade.org/event/raisingourlight/ or call Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade CEO Abe Powell at 805-568-9700. Questions may also be directed to the Montecito Fire Public Information Officer, Christina Favuzzi, at cfavuzzi@montecitofire.com or 805-680-5526.

