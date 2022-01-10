Four years later

Memorial service marks anniversary of Montecito debris flow that claimed 23 lives

A televised ceremony was held Sunday at Montecito Fire Department Station I commemorating the fourth anniversary of the 2018 Montecito debris flows that killed 23 people.

Raising Our Light: An Evening in Remembrance of Montecito hosted a commemorative memorial service on Sunday at 6:30 pm. The ceremony was available to the public virtually and was made available for streaming on several platforms.

Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor gave an invocation and firefighters lit 23 candles, in honor of the 23 lives lost in the debris flow, which was followed by a moment of silence. Bells also rang out 23 times from local churches and schools. As a beacon of community support and solidarity, a searchlight was illuminated at Montecito Union School.

A spotlight was lit at the Montecito Union School District in recognition of the anniversary.

“While time heals it does not take away from the very real experiences of loss and hardship that our community has endured over the last four years, and that many in our community continue to experience today. 2018 taught us that solidarity, cooperation, caring and compassion are the cornerstones to rebuilding a resilient community in the wake of tragedy. That remains true today. The commemoration of a tragedy is painful and challenging for the survivors, family and neighbors who lost loved ones. It is a somber reminder of those who lost their homes and livelihoods, and reminds us of the challenges we have faced and continue to face on the difficult ongoing road to recovery. Just as we rose up together in 2018, we can rise up tonight together, in remembrance, connection and hope,” said Chief Taylor in his invocation.

“Honestly every year, it hurts a little bit, for me it is nice to see the community come together and support each other and remember. It is a great comfort to families of the victims, the survivors and the first responders,” Abe Powell, CEO and co-founder of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, told the News-Press.

“We have not forgotten you, we care, and we are still here for you. You are not forgotten. For our first responders this day comes with genuine heartache, and also with hope and resolve,” said Chief Taylor, just prior to lighting the candles.

“We need to enhance our readiness and willingness to collaborate rapidly across organizations and disciplines to meet crises that we have never imagined,” said Mr. Powell.

“Twenty-three community members were lost on this day in 2018, we remember them all,” said Chief Taylor after the candles were lit, preceding a moment of silence.

Montecito firefighters placed a 23 candles – one for each victim – on the table during a televised ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of the 2010 Montecito debris flows.

Mr. Powell told the News-Press about the importance of relationship building for first responders. For first responders you don’t want to meet your partner on scene. You want to build trust and relationships beforehand.

Mr. Powell emphasized his gratitude towards the partners of the event, Montecito Fire, Westmont College, the Montecito Journal, the Montecito Association and The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

“We are preparing to meet needs that we have never imagined. You still see houses that are a pile of dirt or a pile of rocks. Recovery from this kind of a disaster can take over a decade. That is what tonight is all about. Some people are still too emotionally and psychologically wounded to go to their property,” said Mr. Powell.

