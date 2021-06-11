FOURTH OF JULY ALERT

SM offers fireworks yard signs, pet crates

SANTA MARIA — Noise-sensitive residents can pick up yard signs by appointment at Santa Maria City Hall identifying their preference for quieter Fourth of July celebrations.

Additionally, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is loaning kennels to keep pets safe for the holiday.

The signs, available in English and Spanish, say “Celebrate July 4th neighborly; Noise-sensitive resident lives here; Be courteous to your neighbors.”

The city offers the sign annually, aware of pet owners, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, people with autism and others can become uncomfortable with loud fireworks.

The signs are two-sided and measure 23 by 14 inches.

To make an appointment to pick up a sign, call the Santa Maria public information manager at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.

Community members can also check out a pet crate from County Animal Services at 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, by appointment. Call 805-935-6119 to schedule a time.

The Santa Maria fireworks hotline is 805-925-0951, ext. 3473 (FIRE).

— Annelise Hanshaw