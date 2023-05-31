Home Life Fourth of July block party applications available
Fourth of July block party applications available

by Liam Hibbert
LOMPOC — Lompoc Parks and Recreation is coordinating with the police and fire departments to encourage community members who want to light “safe and sane” fireworks to do so in a safe environment, on closed city streets. 

The Johns-Manville Park parking lot has been identified as a community location to hold a permitted block party. Block party application packets are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation and the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., Lompoc. 

Applications must be turned in in-person at the Anderson Center or turned in via email to recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us by noon June 22. 

For more information, contact  Lompoc Parks and Recreation at  805-875-8100.

— Liam Hibbert

