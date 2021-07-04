Fourth of July event in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA — The AmericanPeaceMovement.Us is hosting an event to celebrate the Fourth of July at the Anisq’Oyo Park amphitheater today.

The celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a Chumash blessing at the park, located in downtown Isla Vista.

The ceremony will feature guest speakers Lang Martinez and Chumash Elder Art Cisneros. Dr. David Bearman, the Isla Vista Medical Clinic founder, will also speak during today’s event.

After the ceremony, a First Amendment Block Party will be held from noon to 4:20 p.m. at the amphitheater.

— Madison Hirneisen