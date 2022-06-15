Fourth of July Festival in Solvang is back

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Fourth of July Festival is returning this year to Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang.

After a two-year hiatus, the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club is sponsoring the annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang.

This family-friendly event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. July 4. The fireworks show begins promptly at 9 p.m.

“I am so excited to get our community back together again to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Tammy Westwood, Santa Ynez Valley Rotary president. “This year’s event is going to be the best ever with more live music, new vendors, food trucks and mesmerizing fireworks. Not only will there be a fireworks show, but there will be live entertainment by Men from Mars, Jump Start and DJ Hecktik.”

Included will be a large kids zone with bounce houses, face painters and more.

Food vendors include G Brothers Smokehouse, Sassafras Food Truck, Elubias Kitchen, The Birria Boyz Food Truck, Big Truck Foods, Savinas Homemade Tamales, Doggy Door Hotdog Cart, the Santa Ynez Football Club’s famous tri tip sandwiches, Grupo de Oración Tacos and Raspados y Churros.

There will also be Firestone Walker, Figueroa Mountain and Solvang Brewing craft beer, Sunny Fields Seltzer and Porch Pounder Wine available for sale for guests 21 and older.

Admission is $15, and children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Active military and immediate family members with ID are also free. All active military must show IDs at the entrance.

For the first time, tickets will be sold online at www.syvrotary.org.

There is no parking on site. Guests are encouraged to walk, ride their bikes or park in the free public lots in Solvang located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive, 464 Alisal Road and 1616 Oak St. For more information about parking, visit www.solvangusa.com/getting-to-solvang/parking-in-solvang.

This event is Santa Ynez Valley Rotary’s gift to the community, and all profits go to support local charitable causes.

En Fuego Events will be managing the Fourth of July Festival for the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club. En Fuego Events is responsible for putting on the Buellton Fall Festival, Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, Buellton Brew Fest, Buellton Wine and Chili Festival, Los Olivos Day in the Country, Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Festivals and other along the Central Coast.

