Fourth of July travel

2,000 travelers expected at peak times at airport; Central Coast predicted to be third-highest destination for Southern Californians

Over 3.4 million Southern Californians are expected to travel over 50 miles on freeways such as Highway 101 (seen here in Goleta).

This Thursday through next Tuesday is expected to be one of the busiest times for travel in the Santa Barbara area in years.

Santa Barbara Airport and the major roads around the city are expected to be much busier than usual as thousands of people go in and out of the Central Coast to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“If you’re traveling over the holiday weekend, the big motto for us is arriving early and being prepared because it will be busy,” Santa Barbara Airport Marketing Supervisor Angi Daus told the News-Press Wednesday. “Having patience and arriving early is going to be your best bet.”

An American Airlines jet lands at the Santa Barbara Airport. “If you’re traveling over the holiday weekend, the big motto for us is arriving early and being prepared because it will be busy,” airport Marketing Supervisor Angi Daus told the News-Press.

The Santa Barbara Airport is expecting up to 2,000 travelers at peak times this Fourth of July weekend. Travelers are recommended to take rideshares like Uber and Lyft to the airport if possible, as the short- and long-term parking lots are expected to be near capacity for the next couple days.

TSA lines are also expected to be longer than usual. People are recommended to arrive at the airport two hours early for their flights.

“We know it’s going to be a very busy week on our roadways,” AAA Communications Manager Doug Shupe told the News-Press Wednesday. “The Auto Club of Southern California expects local travel volume over Independence Day weekend to be close to the volume that we saw in 2019, which was the all-time record for this holiday.”

Over 3.4 million Southern Californians are expected to travel over 50 miles for this holiday — over 2.7 million by car. That’s a 4% increase from last year’s holiday numbers and only 1% below the high in 2019.



A Southwest jet rolls into the Santa Barbara Airport, which expects up to 2,000 travelers at peak times this weekend.

“The key is to leave as early in the day as you possibly can. You want to avoid those rush hour commute times,” said Mr. Shupe.

During this holiday weekend, the Central Coast is expected to be the third-highest destination for Southern California travelers, only behind Las Vegas (No. 1) and San Diego (No. 2).

Travel in the Santa Barbara area is likely to be affected by flight cancellations from storms on the East Coast. LAX has already experienced some cancellations and build up and more delays are expected to follow.

“It’s important to know what your rights are as a passenger. If the airline cancels your flight for any reason, you are entitled to a full refund, even if you purchased a non-refundable flight,” said Mr. Shupe.

For more information visit the Santa Barbara Airport website at www.flysba.com.

