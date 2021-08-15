FOWLER, Robert Grant

1926 – 2021

Age 94, of Nashua, NH and Estero, FL, formally of Dedham and Needham, MA, died on July 10, 2021 after a brief illness. Bob was born and raised in Needham, MA where he graduated from Needham High School and played varsity football. Bob served in the United States Navy during WWII and was stationed in the Philippines. After completing military service, Bob returned home to earn a degree from Springfield College.

Bob began his career at Liberty Mutual in Boston and relocated to Chicago, IL, where he met and married Rita Nassner, his wife of 67 years. After returning to Massachusetts and settling in Dedham to raise their family, Bob joined the Norfolk & Dedham Group, where he worked for over 35 years and retired as an officer of the company. During his tenure at Norfolk & Dedham, Bob attended Portia Law School (New England School of Law) where he earned his law degree.

Bob was a longtime parishioner at the Christ Episcopal Church in Needham, MA, where he volunteered as treasurer for many years. During winters in Florida, Bob volunteered to assist fellow seniors in filing their tax returns.

Bob is survived by his wife Rita, son Paul and Catherine Fowler of North Andover, son Robbie and Peggy Fowler of Santa Barbara, CA, and daughter Shari Fowler-Hutchinson and Tim Hutchinson of Merrimack, NH. Bob is also survived by 5 grandchildren Trevor, Jamie, Makenzy, Makayla & Melanie, 2 extended family grandchildren – Warren & Adam, 1 great-grandchild – Tatum and 5 extended family great-grandchildren – Kenny, Kayla, Madelyn, Kamryn & Tessa. He is predeceased by his sister Freda Nolan, of Needham, MA and his Father – Grant Gilbert and his mother Rachel who immigrated to Needham, MA from New Brunswick, Canada and London, England respectively.

Bob enjoyed playing golf and bocce and was an avid Boston sports fan and in particular Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics & Bruins fan. He loved listening to big band and traditional country music and was a voracious reader of American history.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund.