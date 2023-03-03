Foxworthy Gallery displays digital art

COURTESY PHOTO

“PIXELS, Portals & Paradigms” showcases innovative digital art at Allan Hancock College’s

Ann Foxworthy Gallery.

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College’s Ann Foxworthy Gallery is showcasing cutting-edge digital art in its latest exhibit, “PIXELS, Portals & Paradigms.”

Featuring more than 50 artists from the Central Coast, San Francisco and Los Angeles, the exhibition includes experimental video, 3D-printed designs, installation art, and sculptures based on interpreted sound waves. The artists are members of Digital Arts Group SLO, a collective that encourages collaboration.

Laura-Susan Thomas, the director of the Foxworthy Gallery, noted that the artists are “exploring and pushing the boundaries of how digital media can be used as an art form.”

The exhibit runs through March 16, with an artist reception on March 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

The Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located inside the Academic Resource Center, Building L on Hancock’s Santa Maria campus at 800 S. College Drive. Gallery hours are from Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

To learn more about the exhibit, visit hancockcollege.edu/gallery or call 805-922-6966.

— Caleb Beeghly