FR. MAGALLANES, Alejandro

Fr. Alejandro Magallanes was born in Los Angeles, California on January 12, 1943; the son of Francisco Magallanes and Ofelia Serrano. He entered the Capuchin Order on August 31, 1961 at Wilmington, Delaware, where he received the habit. He professed his Solemn Vows on September 1, 1965. He was ordained to the priesthood on December 20, 1969 at St. Bede Church in La Ca–ada-Flintridge, CA.

He graduated from St. Francis High School in La Ca–ada-Flintridge in 1961. He received a Master of Arts in Theology from Maryknoll College in New York. After ordination he taught religion at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA. He was then assigned to St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Los Angeles, as Associate Pastor in 1971. He was the first friar of the province to make a Marriage Encounter. In 1977 he returned to Santa Ana to be the Province’s first Postulancy Director. In 1982 he was

Pastor of St. Lawrence of Brindisi Parish in Los Angeles. In 1985 he was one of the co-founders and Guardian of our new mission in YŽcora, Sonora, Mexico. In 1988 he was Associate Pastor of Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang, CA. In 1993 he was chaplain at Fresno University Medical Center. He did preaching ministry while residing at St. Francis High School in La Ca–ada-Flintridge in 2003. In 2004 he was assistant retreat director at San Lorenzo Friary in Santa Ynez, CA. In 2007 he was diagnosed with brain cancer and was given 6 months to live. He was told that his type of cancer was 95% deadly. He survived 15 years more and was lovingly cared for at St. John of God Care Center in Los Angeles. Br. Tran Vu and Tony Driscoll also cared for him with great love and were wonderful instruments of grace for him.

Fr. Alejandro gave his best in all that he was called to do for the Order and the Church. He was a very prayerful man. His many ministries in these past 61 years as a Capuchin are but the exterior manifestation of a deep faith life in Christ. We thank God for his missionary spirit and for his courage in volunteering to go to our mission in Northern Mexico and leading our first fraternity there. He loved Holy Scripture, and tried with all his heart to live the Word of God. He gave much witness to the active contemplative aspect of our Capuchin way of life. He enjoyed the simple joys of life like cycling through God’s beautiful creation or preparing popcorn for the brothers.

Fr. Alejandro died peacefully at St. John of God Care Center in Los Angeles, CA on December 21, 2022. He was 79 years old. He was a Capuchin for 61 years and a Catholic priest for 53 years.

He is survived by his two brothers, Fred and Manuel, and his two sisters, Teresa and Martha, and many nephews and nieces.

Fr. Alejandro’s funeral arrangements are as follows: Rosary is Monday, January 2nd, at 7:00 pm at Old Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA. Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, January 3rd, at 11:00 am also at Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang. Burial is at San Lorenzo Friary, 1802 Sky Drive, in Santa Ynez, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Fr. Alejandro to the Capuchin Franciscan Order, 1345 Cortez Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors