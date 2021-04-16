Framed for fine arts

Allan Hancock College marks construction progress

Allan Hancock College celebrated construction progress on its fine arts complex Thursday morning.

The school’s officials, alongside the project’s architect and construction management team, signed the final beam to finish the building’s frame.

“It’s an exciting day,” Dr. Kevin Walthers, the Santa Maria college’s president, said during the short event. “We all get to sign the beam, and hopefully nobody ever sees it. I think that it will be up there forever. We’ll all know it’s there, and we can point to it for our kids and grandkids in the future, so we’re excited.”

The beam signing is part of a traditional “topping out” ceremony and was live streamed on the college’s YouTube page.

“This is a real milestone in the project,” said Craig Shallenberger, project manager. “Where we are only five and a half months into the project to actually be at this stage is a real achievement in our eyes, and we’re very proud of where we’re at so far.”

Construction is planned to be complete by fall 2022 on the two-story, 88,000 square-foot complex. It features a 400-seat concert and recital venue and classrooms for the college’s dance, drama, film, graphics, music, photography and multimedia arts and communications programs.

Voter-approved Bond Measure I funded the project alongside support from the California Community College Chancellor’s office and the estate of former Hancock faculty member Patricia Boyd.

