Frank Koroshec named teacher of the year

The Santa Barbara County Board of Education has recognized Frank Koroshec, an English teacher at San Marcos High School, as the County Teacher of the Year.

By earning the honor, Mr. Koroshec represents the county’s exceptional teachers, and is eligible for the state and national Teacher of the Year recognition programs.

“Mr. Koroshec is an exemplary educator who advocates for equity, self-awareness and academic success for all students,” Dr. Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, said in a press release.

Mr. Koroshec is no stranger to Santa Barbara. He graduated from Westmont College in 1997 with a bachelor’s in kinesiology. He later received his master’s in English at Cal State Northridge in 2004 and began teaching full time that same year.

He has taught in the Santa Barbara Unified School District since 2012, and currently serves as the chair of the English Department at San Marcos. He also serves on the school’s leadership team and the district’s Secondary English Language Arts Team.

In 2015, Mr. Koroshec established the San Marcos High School Writing Center to offer students assistance in composition and launched an online literary platform named The Conversation. In 2016, he coordinated an annual poetry slam and writing contest for students.

According to the press release, Mr. Koroshec received the award this year because of “his dedication to engaging students through authentic instruction that challenges them on multiple levels, and his passion for equitable access to all educational opportunities. He creates a safe community where students can experience personal growth during their journey to academic excellence.”

Mr. Koroshec has won other awards in the past, including the Santa Barbara Unified School District Teacher of the Year in 2019. He was also named Crystal Apple Award nominee in 2017, won the Educator of the Year award from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2016 and was named the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Joseph B. Whitehead Educator of Distinction in 2015.

