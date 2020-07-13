Frank McConnell

(As sung by Doris Day)
I love you, a bushel and a peck.
A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
A hug around the neck, and a barrel and a heap.
A barrel and a heap and I’m talkin’ in my sleep.
About you, about you.
‘Cause I love you, a bushel and a peck.
You bet your purdy neck I do!
A doodle oodle oh,
A doodle oodle oodle ooh doo!
I love you, a bushel and a peck.
A bushel and a peck though you make my
heart a wreck.
Make my heart a wreck and you make
my life a mess.
Make my life a mess, yes a mess of happiness.
About you, about you.
‘Cause I love you, a bushel and a peck.
You bet your purdy neck I do!
A doodle oodle ooh doo,
A doodle oodle oodle ooh doo!
Love, Celeste (a bushel and a peck)
