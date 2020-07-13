Frank McConnell

May 20, 1942 – January 17, 1999



(As sung by Doris Day)

I love you, a bushel and a peck.

A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.

A hug around the neck, and a barrel and a heap.

A barrel and a heap and I’m talkin’ in my sleep.

About you, about you.

‘Cause I love you, a bushel and a peck.

You bet your purdy neck I do!

A doodle oodle oh,

A doodle oodle oodle ooh doo!

I love you, a bushel and a peck.

A bushel and a peck though you make my

heart a wreck.

Make my heart a wreck and you make

my life a mess.

Make my life a mess, yes a mess of happiness.

About you, about you.

‘Cause I love you, a bushel and a peck.

You bet your purdy neck I do!

A doodle oodle ooh doo,

A doodle oodle oodle ooh doo!

Love, Celeste (a bushel and a peck)