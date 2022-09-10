FRANKLIN, Barbara

Barbara Franklin, 86, died in Seattle on August 19, 2022.

Barbara was born to the Bates family on the East Coast in 1936. She attended the University of Hawaii, and after graduation married Keith Franklin. The young couple moved to Corpus Christi, where they started their family.

Barbara and Keith relocated to Santa Barbara in the early sixties. Barbara began her Kindergarten teaching career at Laguna Blanca School in 1965, retiring in 2000.

Barbara was in her element in the classroom and thrived at Laguna Blanca. For 35 years she provided an inspired and flexible learning environment which served as a springboard for generations of students. Her work spilled over into the summers months as well; she created new functionally and visually stimulating classroom themes each year, donating the needed supplies and materials to the school.

Barbara’s impact did not go unnoticed. Her teaching became a significant draw for parents considering Laguna Blanca. She was the Honoree at the Walk of Fame party held in the Spring of 1991. Most importantly, to this day, many of her students carry memories of their time with Barbara. One student, well into her adult years, still recalls Barbara’s words of encouragement: “Mistakes are learning places.”

A student reflects on Barbara’s retirement:

“Imagine, the school without a

Mrs. Franklin

Imagine, a kindergarten class without her.

Mrs. Franklin, I wish your future to be both

Successful and safe. I hope your retirement

Is happy, so you ride your dreams, deep

Into your heart.”

-Daniel

After retirement, Barbara moved to Seattle to be near her daughter, Laura.

Barbara was an artist, whose detailed Miniatures were shown at the Montecito Public Library. She was a creative force of nature and was always knee-deep in projects during her retirement, whether it be landscaping her yard or remodeling her home, always with her signature sense of design. Her latest art works consisted of Contemporary Quilts, which she also taught, with her characteristic love and flair.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Laura Beth. She was preceded in death by her son, Bradford, and her brothers, Hal Bates, and Bill Bates.

“As sweet as a treet.

As prtee as a juool.

Jest Miss Franklin.”

-Former student