Free amusement park event for teens in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is hosting a free amusement park experience for teens in grades 7 through 12 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Boomers, 2250 Preisker Lane, Santa Maria.

The event is part of the monthly Something Fun series, a program that coordinates free and fun activities for teens at local businesses. The amusement park’s amenities include an arcade, go-karts and miniature golf. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, as space is limited.

The mission of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence through safe and healthy programming. In partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to youth to prevent their involvement in criminal activity, drug use and gangs.

Efforts include coordinating free recreational activities, organizing field trips, promoting the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center as a safe place and offering job exploration, leadership and employment opportunities.

Participants can receive a free 31-day Santa Maria Regional Transit bus pass at the Recreation and Parks Department Administrative Office, 615 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Recipients of financial assistance programs, including students who receive free or reduced school lunches, are eligible. A parent must be present to apply.

For more information, contact Dennis Smitheram at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Marilyn McMahon