Free chalk available to kids for I Madonnari festival

COURTESY PHOTO

From left are real-estate agent Brianna Johnson, Village Properties owner Renee Grubb and real-estate agent Dianne Johnson. A thousand free boxes of chalk will be given away Saturday at Village Properties, 1436 State St., to encourage kids’ creativity during this year’s virtual I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival.

Families with children interested in creating their own street art for the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival can pick up free boxes of chalk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at a drive-through event sponsored by Village Properties Realtors.

Village Properties staff and members of the Children’s Creative Project, an arts education nonprofit, will hand out 1,000 boxes of children’s chalk at Village Properties’ Santa Barbara office parking lot, 1436 State St.

Families are encouraged to use the chalk to create their own “Kids Square” art pieces on their driveway or neighborhood sidewalk for the I Madonnari festival, which runs through the Memorial Day weekend from Saturday through Monday. Photos of the Kids Squares can be posted on the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

I Madonnari will be celebrated virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is traditionally held at the Santa Barbara Mission. This year, instead of showcasing work at the Mission, invited artists and sponsored artists will create chalk masterpieces at private locations such as driveways and parking lots. These works, along with progress shots and time lapses, will be displayed online and will be visible in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Village Properties is a major sponsor for the festival, which is now in its 35th year. I Madonnari is the main fundraiser for the Children’s Creative Project, which brings arts education to thousands of schoolchildren throughout Santa Barbara County through professional-led workshops and performances by multicultural touring artists.

