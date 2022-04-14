Free coastal experiences for teens

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is coordinating three coastal experiences for teenagers in grades 7-12 during spring break.

The excursions are part of the Teen Treks to the Coast program, a series funded by the California Coastal Conservancy’s Explore the Coast Grant.

The treks include surfing lessons at Pismo Beach, a hike to Point Sal State Beach and a visit to the annual Morro Bay Kite Festival.

All the regional coastal experiences are free and include a meal. Transportation will be provided from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

The events include:

— Surfing lessons at Pismo Beach from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

— Point Sal State Beach Trail Hike from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 22.

— Montaña de Oro Bluffs Hike from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23.

Space is limited. Registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

The mission of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence through safe and healthy programming, according to a news release. In partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to youth to deter their involvement in criminal activity, drug use and gangs.

— Dave Mason