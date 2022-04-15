Home Life Free day at the zoo
Life

Free day at the zoo

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
DAVID COLLIER PHOTO
You can feed the giraffes and see the other animals during a free admission day Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Zoo. There’s also free parking on the special day, which is in honor of Earth Day, and activities will include talks by conservation keepers. The free admission is made possible by sponsor Tri-County Produce. While admission is free, reservations are still required by visiting sbzoo.org or calling the zoo at 805-962-5339.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More