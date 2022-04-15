Free day at the zoo

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVID COLLIER PHOTOYou can feed the giraffes and see the other animals during a free admission day Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Zoo. There’s also free parking on the special day, which is in honor of Earth Day, and activities will include talks by conservation keepers. The free admission is made possible by sponsor Tri-County Produce. While admission is free, reservations are still required by visiting sbzoo.org or calling the zoo at 805-962-5339. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post VAN COTT, Eleanor Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.