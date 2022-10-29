Free DIY workshop at Santa Maria library

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is offering a free DIY workshop for adults on making homemade bath and body products. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 in the library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

Patrons will learn how to mix natural ingredients to create two different bath and body products. All materials will be provided at the workshop.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Interested persons can register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Marilyn McMahon