Free dog treatments offered

This summer, Santa Barbara Humane will provide pet owners the opportunity to help keep their furry friends healthy and safe for free.

The Day in the Park event will offer free veterinary vaccines, microchips and flea control for dogs in Santa Maria at Waller Park from 12 to 4 p.m., Aug. 20. Vaccines offered at this year’s event will include rabies, distemper/parvo and bordetella.

Last year’s event provided 441 services to 142 animals in a four-hour period.

“It was incredible to see what a huge impact we could make in such a short amount of time,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Veterinary Officer. “We’re hoping that this year we can get the word out and help even more animals in need.”

The event is at Waller Park, 3107 Orcutt Road. It is highly recommended to pre-register at sbhumane.org/events. Parties who are pre-registered will be given a pass to move to the front of the line. All other attendees will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

To ensure the safety and orderliness of the event, all attending dogs must be on a leash. Vaccinations will only be administered to dogs that are at least six weeks old.

