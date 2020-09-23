Home Local Free drive-in movie held in Santa Maria
LocalNews Brief

Free drive-in movie held in Santa Maria

by Annelise Hanshaw 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

SANTA MARIA — Families are invited to drive in and watch the movie “Ferdinand” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Event Center in Santa Maria, 4040 Highway 101.

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. and the Elks Recreation Foundation are holding the free event. They will project the film on a 32-foot inflatable movie screen, according to a news release.

Online reservations are required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. Check in starts at 7 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk.

— Annelise Hanshaw

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More