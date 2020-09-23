Free drive-in movie held in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — Families are invited to drive in and watch the movie “Ferdinand” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Event Center in Santa Maria, 4040 Highway 101.

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. and the Elks Recreation Foundation are holding the free event. They will project the film on a 32-foot inflatable movie screen, according to a news release.

Online reservations are required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. Check in starts at 7 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk.

— Annelise Hanshaw