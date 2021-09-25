Free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic offered Oct. 2 in Buellton

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital will offer a free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.

The clinic location will be in the back parking lot. Vehicles need to enter at the Chumash Employee Resource Center driveway.

The flu vaccines will be administered to those age 12 and over from the safety and comfort of their cars. The high-dose vaccine will not be available. Advance registration is required for a specific time slot as vaccines are limited.

Registrants must also fill out and bring a consent form (available on the registration link), or they may experience longer wait times. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and all attendees must wear a mask to receive a vaccine.

To make a reservation and access the consent form, visit www.cottagehealth.org/syflu.

This event is made possible from the support of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

– Marilyn McMahon