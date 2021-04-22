Free e-bike rides today

SANTA BARBARA — Residents of Santa Barbara can ride the city’s electric bikes for free for 30 minutes today in honor of Earth Day.

In order to get the free 30 minutes, customers can use promo code: EarthDay21 in the BCycle app to unlock any of the bikes from the bike docks located in and around the downtown State Street corridor.

“In addition to just being fun, there are so many benefits to riding a bicycle or e-bike, like the impact a ride can have towards a better, cleaner future for our planet and people,” said Morgan Ramaker, executive director of BCycle, LLC. “At BCycle, we’re so proud to be able to provide a commuting alternative and hope to inspire life-long sustainable choices that can make a real difference and positively affect climate change.”

To register, users need to purchase the pass in the BCycle app, which is available for Android and iOS.

— Grayce McCormick