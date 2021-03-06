Free event planned for caregivers

LOMPOC — A free presentation for caregivers is scheduled later this month, featuring information on the impact of music for people with memory loss.

The event, titled “Memory Loss — Music Matters,” will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. March 24.

The main presenter will be Laura DeLoye, the founder of Mariposa Music Therapy and education manager for the Alzheimer’s Association CA Central Coast Chapter.

She has worked in all levels of care with older adults and caregivers for nearly 25 years as a board-certified music therapist, community coordinator, adult day center director, nonprofit director and as a dementia caregiver education manager.

The event is hosted by the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation and the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Family Caregiver Support Network.

To receive the Zoom link, RSVP by March 22 to Karen Ortiz, outreach coordinator for the LVMC, at 805-875-8868 or email at ortizk@lompocvmc.com.

— Mitchell White