Free flu shots Saturday in Solvang

The flu virus remains one of the top 10 leading causes of death each year in the U.S., a statistic that is especially concerning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To mitigate the flu risk, Dignity Health Urgent Care in Solvang will offer no-cost flu shots to adults ages 18 to 64 years from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140. Appointments are not necessary, but supplies are limited.

“The symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, and while there is still no vaccine for COVID-19, we could see a ‘twindemic’ this year,” said Dr. Jason Morris at Dignity Health Urgent Care, Solvang.

“For this reason, it is important to get a flu vaccination and protect yourself, your family and the community during these uncertain times,” he said.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu, according to Dignity Health’s Pacific Central Coast Health Centers.

For more information, visit dignityhealth.org/centralcoast.

— Marilyn McMahon