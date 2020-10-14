Free flu shots still available

SOLVANG — Dignity Health Urgent Care in Solvang has extended its offering of free flu shots through Saturday.

No cost flu shots are available for adults 18 to 64. No appointment is needed, but supplies are limited. The shots are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the clinic, 1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, in Solvang, according to officials.

“The symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are very similar and while there is still no vaccine for COVID-19, we could see a ‘twindemic’ this year. For this reason, it is important to get a flu vaccination and protect yourself, your family and the community during these uncertain times,” Dr. Jason Morris, MD, Dignity Health Urgent Care, Solvang, said in a statement.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu, according to Dignity Health’s Pacific Central Coast Health Centers.

For more information, visit dignityhealth.org/centralcoast.

— Mitchell White