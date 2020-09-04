Free flu vaccines planned for seniors

SANTA BARBARA — The 2020 Senior Expo has canceled its Active Aging Fair scheduled for the fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In place of this event, the Expo has teamed up with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to give low-income seniors free flu vaccines.

During October, the vaccines will be given at certain residential facilities and mobile home parks throughout South Santa Barbara County, locations that can be found at seniorexposb.com. Sansum Clinic will provide the vaccines, and Public Health and Medical Reserve Corps nurses will administer them.

The vaccines are free to individuals 55 and older.

In a news release, Family Service Agency executive director Lisa Brabo said the Senior Expo is how many seniors in the county get their annual flu vaccine. While the event isn’t going forward as originally intended, its planners still wanted to meet local seniors’ vaccination needs.

“Our committee felt it was important to ensure those with limited resources can still get vaccinated, and we are extremely grateful to be working with the Public Health Department and their Medical Reserve Corps volunteer nurses,” Ms. Brabo said.

— Josh Grega