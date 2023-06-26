Home Life Free Fourth of July Celebration
by Liam Hibbert
North Avenue Baptist Church is having a celebration on the Fourth of July with a variety of free family-friendly games and a fireworks display. 

The event starts at 4 p.m. at 1523 West North Avenue where there will be carnival games, cornhole, pony rides and more. The “Safe and Sane” fireworks show will start at 8 p.m. 

Throughout the celebration there will be food from food trucks for purchase, such as chicken and waffles and BBQ. 

All are welcome to join, for more information visit nabclompoc.org.

